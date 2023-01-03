'Jungle Raj' has returned to Bihar: Nadda

BJP president J P Nadda on Tuesday alleged that 'Jungle Raj' has returned to Bihar, alluding to the formation of the 'Mahagathbandhan' (Grand Alliance) government in the state around five months ago.

Addressing party workers in Vaishali district, Nadda claimed there has been a complete breakdown in law and order in the state after Nitish Kumar-led JD(U) formed the government with Congress and RJD.

He asserted that the people of the eastern state want a change of state government.

Nitish Kumar had formed the government with the Opposition parties after ending its coalition with BJP in August last year.

Nadda was earlier in the day welcomed by BJP workers at Jay Prakash Narayan International Airport in Patna.

The BJP president went to Goraul block in Vaishali district, where he addressed the party workers. He is expected to chair a meeting with state BJP leaders in the evening before leaving for Delhi.

