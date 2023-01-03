Left Menu

BJP's ideology is to be self-centred, says CM Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and said that the BJP's ideology is to be "self-centred " while her party Trinamool Congress abides by Constitution.

ANI | Updated: 03-01-2023 16:06 IST | Created: 03-01-2023 16:06 IST
BJP's ideology is to be self-centred, says CM Mamata Banerjee
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and said that the BJP's ideology is to be "self-centred " while her party Trinamool Congress abides by the Constitution. Addressing a convention of Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers in Kolkata, Banerjee said, "CPI (M) and BJP belong to the same team...BJP's ideology is to be self-centred...Our compulsion is to obey the Constitution. But today history, geography, and politics are being forgotten; education and culture are being changed,"

The TMC supremo spoke on Trinamool Congress' vision as it completed 25 years on January 1, and said "the party aims at a united India with a strengthened federal structure". On Sunday, she took to Twitter on the occasion of the 25th foundation day of the Trinamool Congress and congratulated everyone for believing in the power of Maa, Maati, Manush (mother, soil and people).

She also recalled the party's struggle through the years and the role played by the party workers in empowering people, fighting injustice and inspiring hope among the masses. "This day, 25 years ago, TMC came into existence. I recall our struggles through the years & the role we have played in empowering people, fighting injustice and inspiring hope. I heartily congratulate everyone for believing in the power of MAA, MAATI, MANUSH," tweeted Mamata.

Trinamool Congress was created over Mamata's difference with the Congress. She left Congress and formed TMC on January 1, 1998. TMC which emerged as a regional party was elevated to a national Party in 2016. The party ended the 34-year left regime in West Bengal in 2011 and has been in power since then, winning three consecutive assembly elections.

Currently, it is the third largest party in the parliament after BJP and the Congress with 23 members in the Lok Sabha and 13 in the Rajya Sabha. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

