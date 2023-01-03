Heliports in all districts will boost tourism, says Himachal CM Sukhu

Heliports in all districts will boost tourism in the state, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said upon his arrival here on Tuesday.

Sukhu said efforts would be made to ensure that all district headquarters had a heliport within a year. Clearances have been given for social impact assessments to review the effects of infrastructure projects and other development interventions with regards to the expansion of Kangra-Gaggal Airport and the government will look into the prospect of increasing tourist stay in Dharamsala, he added.

Speaking on de-notifying projects announced by the previous BJP government after April 1, 2022, Sukhu said the new institutions had been opened without budget allocation to woo voters with eye on Assembly polls. The projects will be reviewed and the institutions opened according to need, he added.

Sukhu, who was accompanied by the Congress' Himachal Pradesh co-incharge Tajinder Singh Bittu, was given a rousing welcome as he presided over the Abhar rally at Zorawar Stadium near Tapovan here.

''I heavily honour the massive mandate given by the people of Kangra in the assembly elections and I assure you that special focus would be laid on the development of the district in all spheres,'' he told reporters.

The chief minister is in Dharamsala to attend the three-day session of the Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha from Wednesday. The schedule for the three days includes administration of oaths to newly elected MLAs, election of the Speaker and the Governor's address.

