'Jungle Raj' has returned to Bihar: Nadda

PTI | Patna | Updated: 03-01-2023 16:43 IST | Created: 03-01-2023 16:33 IST
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
BJP president J P Nadda on Tuesday alleged that 'Jungle Raj' has returned to Bihar, alluding to the formation of the 'Mahagathbandhan' (Grand Alliance) government in the state around five months ago.

Addressing party workers in Muzaffarpur district's Paru, which falls under Vaishali Lok Sabha constituency, Nadda claimed there has been a complete breakdown in law and order in the state after the Nitish Kumar-led JD(U) formed the government with Congress and RJD.

''Since the formation of the 'Mahagathbandhan' government in Bihar, not a day goes without hearing about murders, loot, kidnapping, rape and other crimes. 'Jungle Raj' has returned to the state. There is a complete breakdown in law and order in the state,'' he said.

''Nitish Kumar betrayed the people of Bihar. His decision to form an alliance with the RJD and other parties is against the mandate of the people. The people of the state will give a befitting reply to Kumar in the coming polls. The 'Mahagathbandhan' government will be thrown out by voters in the next election,'' the BJP president added.

Nitish Kumar had formed the government with the Opposition parties after ending its coalition with BJP in August last year.

Nadda was earlier in the day welcomed by BJP workers at Jay Prakash Narayan International Airport in Patna.

He is expected to chair a meeting with state BJP leaders in the evening before leaving for Delhi.

