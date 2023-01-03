Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi 'perpetually confused', wants India to surrender before China: BJP

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-01-2023 17:05 IST | Created: 03-01-2023 16:54 IST
Rahul Gandhi 'perpetually confused', wants India to surrender before China: BJP
BJP spokesperson and Rajya Sabha MP Sudhanshu Trivedi (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The BJP on Tuesday derided Rahul Gandhi for being ''perpetually confused'' and accused the Congress leader of wanting India to surrender before China following his recent remarks on the border tensions.

India cannot be understood only by travelling across the country, one needs to understand Indianness, BJP Spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi said.

''Discovery of India has been going on for four generations (of Gandhi's family),'' Trivedi said in an apparent reference to Jawaharlal Nehru's 'Discovery of India'.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters here, Trivedi took a dig at Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra and said the Congress leader had become a victim of confusion during his travels.

Referring to Gandhi's remarks on the tensions along the border with China in his interview with actor Kamal Hasan, Trivedi said, ''Rahul Gandhi has made his intention clear that India should surrender before China in the same way it used to happen during his party's government.'' The BJP leader added that the interview was an interaction between a ''perpetually confused and tensed leader'' and ''confused film star''.

''But he has dispelled India's illusion... His statement on China is indicating that India should bow down to China,'' Trivedi added.

He also asked if Gandhi was making such comments because of ''donations his party got from China or because of agreements between his party and the Communist Party of China''.

Trivedi claimed that Gandhi was blinded by hatred for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and asked him to name four to five countries that were standing with China while the ''world is standing with India''.

To further prove his point, Trivedi cited Chinese thinker Hu Shih and his observation that ''India conquered and dominated China culturally for 20 centuries without ever having to send a single soldier across her border''. Calling India the only surviving civilisation of the ancient world, Trivedi condemned the Congress and Gandhi for ''lowering the country's honour''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Listen to the sounds coming from the remains of this dead star

Listen to the sounds coming from the remains of this dead star

 Global
2
NASA, HAARP conclude experiment to bounce radio signal off asteroid

NASA, HAARP conclude experiment to bounce radio signal off asteroid

 Global
3
Good Hydration is associated with healthy ageing: Study

Good Hydration is associated with healthy ageing: Study

 United States
4
World News Roundup: Crowds view body of former Pope Benedict in St. Peter's; North Korea's Kim sacks No. 2 military official and more

World News Roundup: Crowds view body of former Pope Benedict in St. Peter's;...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

2023's Must-See Destinations: The Ultimate Travel Guide

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023