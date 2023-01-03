Saudi Arabia condemns "provocative actions" by Israeli official who "stormed" al-Aqsa compound - ministry
Saudi Arabia condemned "provocative actions" by an Israeli official who it said had "stormed" the al-Aqsa mosque compound on Tuesday, the country's foreign ministry said in a statement.
"The foreign ministry expresses the condemnation of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia of the provocative action by an Israeli official who stormed the al-Aqsa mosque compound," the statement said.
Israel's new far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, who was not referred to by name in the Saudi statement, briefly visited the Al-Aqsa mosque compound in Jerusalem on Tuesday, a site also revered by Jews.
