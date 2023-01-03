Left Menu

Saudi Arabia condemns "provocative actions" by Israeli official who "stormed" al-Aqsa compound - ministry

Reuters | Updated: 03-01-2023 17:26 IST | Created: 03-01-2023 17:05 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia condemned "provocative actions" by an Israeli official who it said had "stormed" the al-Aqsa mosque compound on Tuesday, the country's foreign ministry said in a statement.

"The foreign ministry expresses the condemnation of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia of the provocative action by an Israeli official who stormed the al-Aqsa mosque compound," the statement said.

Israel's new far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, who was not referred to by name in the Saudi statement, briefly visited the Al-Aqsa mosque compound in Jerusalem on Tuesday, a site also revered by Jews.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

