BJP MLA Laxman Jagtap from Pimpri-Chinchwad passes away at 59
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Laxman Jagtap from Pimpri-Chinchwad passed away on Tuesday at the age of 59.
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Laxman Jagtap from Pimpri-Chinchwad passed away on Tuesday at the age of 59. A few days back another BJP MLA from Pune Mukta Tilak had died. Jagtap and Tilak both were not keeping well for many months. Both were brought in an ambulance to vote in the MLC elections of Maharashtra in June.
Meanwhile, tributes poured in for Savitribai Phule on her 192nd birth anniversary from across the country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Maharashtra Leader of Opposition Ajit Pawar and others extended their greetings to the social reformer.
Savitribai Phule was an Indian educationist and a feminist leader who had set up the first school for girls in Pune's Bhide Wada along with her husband, Jyotirao Phule. (ANI)
