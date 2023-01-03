Left Menu

Don't need Gujarat model in Karnataka, says KPCC chief DK Shivakumar on Shah's statement on Amul-Nandini

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) DK Shivakumar on Tuesday said that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) should not shield its MLA Aravind Limbavali in the alleged suicide case of a Bengaluru businessman.

ANI | Updated: 03-01-2023 17:33 IST | Created: 03-01-2023 17:33 IST
Don't need Gujarat model in Karnataka, says KPCC chief DK Shivakumar on Shah's statement on Amul-Nandini
Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) DK Shivakumar (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar on Tuesday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party should not shield its MLA Aravind Limbavali in the alleged suicide case of a Bengaluru businessman. On Sunday, a 47-year-old Bengaluru businessman allegedly shot himself in the head inside his car here, said the police.

The deceased has been identified as Pradeep S. He left behind an eight-page suicide note in English holding six people, including BJP MLA Aravind Limbavali, responsible for him taking the extreme step. Pradeep ended his life in the car near Kaggalipura. While talking about Union Home Minister Amit Shah's recent statement on two milk cooperatives in Mandya, Shivakumar said, "I condemn Amit Shah's statement, he has once again proved that BJP has no leader in Karnataka, Amit Shah and Modi come to Karnataka again and again, BJP has no leader in Karnataka."

"Recently, when Amit Shah came to Karnataka, he talked about Amul and Nandini, we don't need Amul technology, our brand Nandini is the best, it's better to make Karnataka than Gujarat model, we don't need Gujarat model in Karnataka," he added. On Friday, Shah in Bengaluru suggested that Amul and Nandini, two successful milk unions, could work towards the welfare of the country's milk producers, initiating a "white revolution".

However, on Sunday, Cooperation Minister S.T. Somashekar clarified that the statement did not mean a merger of the two milk cooperatives --- Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) and Gujarat-based Anand Milk Union Ltd (AMUL). On Sunday, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai defended Shah and said that Nandini Dairy will always maintain its separate identity in the coming years.

Bommai told reporters here that the merger of Nandini into AMUL is a wrong imagination. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Listen to the sounds coming from the remains of this dead star

Listen to the sounds coming from the remains of this dead star

 Global
2
NASA, HAARP conclude experiment to bounce radio signal off asteroid

NASA, HAARP conclude experiment to bounce radio signal off asteroid

 Global
3
Good Hydration is associated with healthy ageing: Study

Good Hydration is associated with healthy ageing: Study

 United States
4
World News Roundup: Crowds view body of former Pope Benedict in St. Peter's; North Korea's Kim sacks No. 2 military official and more

World News Roundup: Crowds view body of former Pope Benedict in St. Peter's;...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

2023's Must-See Destinations: The Ultimate Travel Guide

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023