Political parties have right to hold rallies, says BJP after Andhra govt bans public meetings on roads

The YSR Congress Party government has prohibited public meetings and rallies from being held on roads, including national highways, citing public safety.

ANI | Updated: 03-01-2023 18:28 IST | Created: 03-01-2023 18:28 IST
BJP General Secretary S Vishnuvardhan Reddy (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Criticising the Andhra Pradesh government for its "strange" decision of banning public meetings on roads, the Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday said the political parties have the right to hold rallies. The YSR Congress Party government has prohibited public meetings and rallies from being held on roads, including national highways, citing public safety.

"Government of Andhra Pradesh took a strange decision to ban any opposition party from coming to the roads against the government. It had issued a GO to ban public meetings. Regardless of the facts and politics, it would be better if YSRCP recognises that it is the right of political parties to hold meetings. Take action against the erring persons and party," BJP General Secretary S Vishnuvardhan Reddy said. The Government Order (GO) comes in the wake of a stampede at a rally held by the main opposition Telugu Desam Party at Kandukuru last week in which eight people were killed. The prohibitory order was issued late on Monday night under the provisions of the Police Act, 1861. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

