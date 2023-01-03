US Domestic News Roundup: U.S. FAA says it fixed computer issue that delayed Florida flights; Kevin McCarthy struggles for top spot in new Republican-led U.S. Congress and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

U.S. FAA says it fixed computer issue that delayed Florida flights

A problem with a critical air traffic control system that caused flight delays at major airports in Florida on Monday has been fixed, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said. "The computer issue has been resolved. The FAA is working toward safely returning to a normal traffic rate in the Florida airspace," the U.S. agency said in a statement.

Kevin McCarthy struggles for top spot in new Republican-led U.S. Congress

U.S. Representative Kevin McCarthy struggled to beat back hard-line conservative opposition and secure enough votes to give him the speakership when the new House of Representatives convenes with a narrow Republican majority on Tuesday. After a poorer-than-expected showing in the November midterm elections, McCarthy's fellow Republicans have been embroiled in a public brawl over who should lead their party once it assumes control of the House.

The Republican wave that wasn't could dim Trump's White House hopes

The 2022 midterm vote in the United States was a story of great expectations. Given the public's sour mood over the direction of the country and with inflation rampant, Republicans had high hopes of seizing control of the U.S. Congress from Democrats, perhaps grabbing dozens of seats in a so-called "red wave" in the House of Representatives in the process.

Suspect in New Year's Eve NYC police attack reportedly linked to Islamic extremism

A teenager accused of attacking three policemen with a machete on New Year's Eve near Times Square was charged with attempted murder and attempted assault, New York police said on Monday, in an incident the New York Times said was linked to Islamic extremism. The New York City Police Department identified the suspect as Trevor Bickford, 19, of Wells, Maine, and said in an email on Monday that he had been charged with two counts of attempted murder and two counts of attempted assault.

U.S. Capitol Police ready for future attacks as Jan. 6 anniversary looms

U.S. Capitol Police are prepared for any possible future attacks on Congress, its chief said on Monday ahead of the second anniversary of the deadly Jan. 6, 2021, attack and the dissolution of the congressional panel investigating it. "The current threat climate, particularly against elected officials, will require continued and heightened vigilance," USCP Police Chief Tom Manger said in a statement. "With the polarized state of our nation, an attack like the one our Department endured on January 6, 2021 could be attempted again. Should the unthinkable happen, we will be ready."

Republican U.S. House to open in turmoil as McCarthy fights for gavel

The new Republican-held U.S. House of Representatives convenes on Tuesday for what could be a chaotic election for speaker, as top Republican Kevin McCarthy fights to overcome opposition from hardline conservatives and win the powerful position. A protracted speaker election could undermine House Republican hopes of moving forward quickly on investigations into Democratic President Joe Biden's administration and his family, as well as on legislative priorities involving the economy, U.S. energy independence and border security.

Biden to promote U.S. infrastructure spending in bipartisan Kentucky visit

Democratic U.S. President Joe Biden will join Republican Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell in a Wednesday event in Kentucky aimed at highlighting the effects of the $1 trillion 2021 infrastructure bill, a White House official said Sunday. The pair, along with Republican Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Democratic Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear, are to appear at a ceremony highlighting the $1.64 billion in funding awarded to for the Brent Spence Bridge Corridor Project connecting the two states across the Ohio River.

McCarthy's dream of being U.S. House speaker faces a political nightmare

Top U.S. House of Representatives Republican Kevin McCarthy could achieve his long-held dream of wielding the speaker's gavel this week - if he can survive a nightmare of infighting that threatens to hobble his party's new majority. The 57-year-old California Republican is widely favored to replace Democrat Nancy Pelosi as House speaker, making him second in the line of succession to the presidency and a congressional power broker capable of stymieing Democratic President Joe Biden's legislative ambitions in the run-up to the 2024 presidential election.

Biden plans White House event marking Jan 6 attack

U.S. President Joe Biden plans to commemorate the second anniversary of the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol with a White House ceremony, according to a schedule released by his office on Monday. Friday's event will mark a rare moment for Biden to wade into the live issues stoked by the deadly riot by supporters of his Republican predecessor Donald Trump. Their actions interrupted the certification of the Democrat's 2020 victory.

Jeremy Renner, Marvel's Hawkeye, has surgery after snow plow accident

Actor Jeremy Renner, who played Hawkeye in the Marvel "Avengers" movies, was in critical but stable condition in a Nevada hospital on Monday, a day after suffering a traumatic injury while plowing snow, his publicist and local officials said. Renner was in the intensive care unit following surgery on Monday after he "suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries" in the accident, publicist Samantha Mast said in a statement.

(With inputs from agencies.)