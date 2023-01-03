Maha CM Shinde to visit Ayodhya

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday said he will visit Ayodhya to offer prayers to Lord Ram, but did not specify any date.

A grand temple of Lord Ram is being constructed in the Uttar Pradesh city.

Speaking to reporters at the Nagpur airport, Shinde said some religious leaders from Ayodhya visited him on Monday and invited him to Ayodhya for a ''darshan'' of Lord Ram.

Shinde said, ''Ayodhya is a place of worship and admiration for us and I will definitely visit the place.'' Prime Minister Narendra Modi performed the 'bhoomi pujan' for the construction of the temple in August 2020.

A Supreme Court verdict of November 2019 paved the way for the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

A group of seers from Ayodhya told reporters in Thane that before becoming the chief minister, Shinde had visited Ayodhya.

''We want him to visit the temple town as he is the CM now. He is working towards the same goal for the benefit of Hindus which was also the goal of Shiv Sena supremo Bal Thackeray. We see a glimpse of Thackeray in Shinde,'' they told reporters.

Shinde heads the 'Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena' faction post the split in the parent party. When asked about the schedule of the CM's visit, the seers said Shinde has asked the concerned persons to start preparations for his visit.

''CM Shinde had requested his counterpart in Uttar Pradesh for setting up Maharashtra Bhavan in Ayodhya for devotees from the western state,'' they added.

