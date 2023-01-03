Left Menu

'Stop victim shaming': DCW chief slams 'cheap statements' in Kanjhawala case

Anjali Singh was killed in the early hours of the New Year after her scooter was hit by a car, which dragged her for 12 km.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-01-2023 18:54 IST | Created: 03-01-2023 18:54 IST
Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal on Tuesday slammed ''cheap statements'' being shown on TV in connection with the Kanjhawala case, and asked people to stop victim-shaming.

Anjali Singh was killed in the early hours of the New Year after her scooter was hit by a car, which dragged her for 12 km. Her body was found in Kanjhawala area. All five accused were sent to three days in police custody on Monday. Sources said the victim and her female friend were partying with four or five of their friends in a hotel, sources said.

''Cheap statements of the hotel owner are being shown on TV since morning wherein he is saying that the women had drunk alcohol, were fighting and he had thrown them out. If the women were fighting after being intoxicated, police would have been called. Why were they kicked out of the hotel late at night? What is the proof of intoxication? STOP VICTIM SHAMING!'' she said in a tweet in Hindi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

