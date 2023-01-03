Left Menu

Netanyahu committed to Al-Aqsa status quo, official says

Updated: 03-01-2023 19:09 IST
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is committed to "strictly keeping the status quo" at the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, an official in his office said on Tuesday, after an ultra-nationalist minister's visit sparked Arab condemnation.

The official said ministers had visited the compound in the past in keeping with the status quo, which allows Muslims to worship at the holy site and other religions only to visit.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

