Security stepped up for Bharat Jodo Yatra in Delhi

Security was tightened from Delhi's Kashmere Gate to Ghaziabad's Loni as Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra resumed in the national capital before entering neighbouring Uttar Pradesh.

Police personnel were deployed in large numbers and barricades erected at several places to ensure a smooth passage for those taking part in the yatra.

After the first leg of the yatra in Delhi, the Congress had alleged ''security breaches'' during the march and demanded immediate steps to ensure Gandhi's security.

However, government officials had said that ''full'' security arrangements were made for the Congress leader in accordance with laid-down guidelines but he himself ''violated'' security protocols 113 times since 2020.

On Tuesday, police said Gandhi's security was increased. No unwanted person was allowed to enter the security ring and even he was not allowed to go outside, they said.

Heightened security was also seen at the Uttar Pradesh border near Loni, where the flag handover ceremony was held.

Police personnel were deployed at the Loni roundabout from where the yatra proceeded towards Uttar Pradesh.

Earlier, the Congress' Delhi unit president Anil Chaudhary had inspected the routes from Hanuman Mandir near Kashmere Gate to Ghaziabad's Loni.

