‘Jungle-Raj’ has returned to Bihar, law and order in a shambles: NaddaFINAL COPY“Jungle-RaJ” has returned to Bihar: Nadda Patna'

BJP president J P Nadda on Tuesday alleged that Jungle Raj has returned to Bihar, alluding to the formation of the Mahagathbandhan Grand Alliance government in the state around five months ago.Addressing party workers in Muzaffarpur districts Paru, which falls under the Vaishali Lok Sabha constituency, Nadda claimed there has been a complete breakdown in law and order in the state after the Nitish Kumar-led JDU formed the government with Congress and RJD.Since the formation of the Mahagathbandhan government in Bihar, not a day goes without hearing about murders, loot, kidnapping, rape and other crimes.

PTI | Patna | Updated: 03-01-2023 19:24 IST | Created: 03-01-2023 19:24 IST
BJP president J P Nadda on Tuesday alleged that 'Jungle Raj' has returned to Bihar, alluding to the formation of the 'Mahagathbandhan' (Grand Alliance) government in the state around five months ago.

Addressing party workers in Muzaffarpur district's Paru, which falls under the Vaishali Lok Sabha constituency, Nadda claimed there has been a ''complete breakdown'' in law and order in the state after the Nitish Kumar-led JD(U) formed the government with Congress and RJD.

''Since the formation of the 'Mahagathbandhan' government in Bihar, not a day goes without hearing about murders, loot, kidnapping, rape and other crimes. His (Kumar's) alliance with RJD means Jungle Raj. This Jungle Raj has returned to the state,'' he said.

“His (Kumar’s) alliance with Tejashwi Yadav means return of Jungle Raj ... It is difficult to understand who is running the Mahagathbandhan government in the state? Corruption has become rampant now. No developmental works are taking place in the state,'' the BJP chief said.

In the 2020 assembly election, the BJP and the JD(U) fought together and formed the government. However, Kumar dumped the BJP in August last year and became the chief minister of the Mahagathbandhan government.

''Nitish Kumar betrayed the people of Bihar. His decision to form an alliance with the RJD and other parties is against the mandate of the people…His (Nitish) action was simply a betrayal of the people's mandate. The people of the state will give a befitting reply to Kumar in the coming polls,” the BJP president said.

He claimed that the condition of healthcare facilities such as Patna Medical College and Hospital, Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences and AIIMS in the state capital improved because of funds provided by the central government.

Nadda also wondered what happened to 200 acres of land, which was supposed to be provided by the state government, for setting up the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Darbhanga.

The “apparently impossible” task of vaccinating the huge population of the country against Covid-19 was successfully carried out under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and “the world stood up and applauded us”, he said.

The country has moved forward braving adverse circumstances, Nadda said.

“India is the 5th largest economy in the world. Under the visionary leadership of our PM, the country is moving towards a $ 5 trillion economy goal. People of Bihar will now vote for Narendra Modi ji; they will vote for the development,” he said.

Earlier in the day, Nadda was welcomed by BJP leaders including state party chief Sanjay Jaiswal at Jay Prakash Narayan International Airport in Patna. The party’s national president then left for Muzaffarpur district.

