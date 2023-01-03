Left Menu

Gujarat govt to form task force to deal with protesting Jain community's demands

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 03-01-2023 19:40 IST | Created: 03-01-2023 19:40 IST
Gujarat govt to form task force to deal with protesting Jain community's demands
  • Country:
  • India

The Gujarat government will form a task force to deal with the grievances of the Jain community regarding alleged illegal activities in the Shetrunjaya Hills area in Bhavnagar district, Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi said on Tuesday.

The Jain community has been staging protests in the state after the ancient `Charan Paduka' at a temple at Rohishala in Shetrunjaya Hills was vandalised on November 26, and CCTV cameras at the site were damaged on December 16.

''The Chief Minister (Bhupendra Patel) today took a decision to form a task force which will take action after thoroughly studying the issues,'' Sanghavi told reporters in Surat.

A police chowky (outpost) will be set up at Shetrunjaya Hills and a police sub-inspector will be in charge there, the minister informed. One person has been arrested in the case, he added. Jain organizations have held rallies in Bhavnagar, Ahmedabad, Surat and even Mumbai demanding action against ''illegal activities'' in the area which is home to more than 800 Jain temples.

Illegal mining and liquor sale are taking place in the area, desecrating the holy site, they have alleged.

Illegal mining should be stopped and encroachments in the area should be removed, Jain leaders have demanded.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Listen to the sounds coming from the remains of this dead star

Listen to the sounds coming from the remains of this dead star

 Global
2
NASA, HAARP conclude experiment to bounce radio signal off asteroid

NASA, HAARP conclude experiment to bounce radio signal off asteroid

 Global
3
Good Hydration is associated with healthy ageing: Study

Good Hydration is associated with healthy ageing: Study

 United States
4
World News Roundup: Crowds view body of former Pope Benedict in St. Peter's; North Korea's Kim sacks No. 2 military official and more

World News Roundup: Crowds view body of former Pope Benedict in St. Peter's;...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

2023's Must-See Destinations: The Ultimate Travel Guide

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023