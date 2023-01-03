Left Menu

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 03-01-2023 19:51 IST | Created: 03-01-2023 19:51 IST
Rahul, Priyanka share sibling love, affection as Bharat Jodo Yatra enters UP
The brother-sister duo of Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra shared some affectionate moments during the Bharat Jodo Yatra after it entered Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday.

As Priyanka Vadra called her elder brother a ''warrior'' who was wearing the ''shield of truth'' and was not afraid of anyone, Rahul Gandhi affectionately hugged her and even kissed her on the cheek during the flag handing-over ceremony at the Loni border.

They later walked hand in hand during the yatra in Uttar Pradesh, often waving to the ecstatic crowds who welcomed their leaders with enthusiasm.

Rahul Gandhi also swung her arm around his sister while walking in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat while displaying the bonding between them, amid cheering crowds.

A large number of people welcomed the two Gandhi siblings along the path in Uttar Pradesh, where the yatra will be till January 5 evening before entering Haryana.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

