Mexican president says sent letter to Biden to broach topics for summit

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Tuesday he had sent a letter to his U.S. counterpart Joe Biden with suggestions about what should be on the agenda at a North American leaders summit next week in Mexico City.

Lopez Obrador, who was speaking at a regular news conference, did not give details of his suggestions. He will host Biden and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at the summit.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)