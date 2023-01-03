Priyanka Gandhi not seen when crimes against women take place in Cong-ruled states: Anurag Thakur

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had given a women-centric slogan before the 2022 Uttar Pradesh polls, but she is never seen when incidents of crime against women take place in Congress-ruled states, Union minister Anurag Thakur said on Tuesday. Thakur, who was in Ahmedabad to participate in the centenary celebrations of Pramukhswami Maharaj, also said every ally of Congress is leaving the party.

"Before the UP Assembly polls, Priyanka ji had given the slogan 'beti hoon, lad sakti hoon'. However, when crimes against women like rape, murder, and kidnapping take place in Congress-ruled Rajasthan and other states, she is nowhere to be seen.....Which daughter's rights she wants to raise her voice for?" the Information and Broadcasting Minister told reporters at Ahmedabad airport.

Priyanka Gandhi-led 'Ladki Hoon, Lad Sakti Hoon' (I am a girl, I can fight) campaign was aimed at focussing on women's issues in Uttar Pradesh.

Queried on the Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party refusing to join Congress's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' in UP, Thakur said every political party is leaving Congress one by one.

''Nobody is ready to hold the 'hand' (the election symbol of Congress). Those parties who had once been allies of Congress are not ready to tie up with that party," the BJP leader said.

He expressed confidence that BJP will win all the Assembly elections due in 2023 and also the next year's Lok Sabha contest with a thumping majority like in 2014 and 2019.

When asked about BJP's aim to organise the 2036 Olympics in Gujarat, Thakur, who also holds the Sports portfolio, quipped, "Modi (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) hai to mumkin hai".

"This is in our manifesto. Gujarat successfully organised National Games in 36 days which were not held for seven years. India is currently holding the G20 presidency which will showcase to the world our achievements. We have to do more. Organising Olympics here is possible,'' he added.

The BJP government in Gujarat had earlier announced it was aiming to bag hosting rights for the 2036 Games.

