Kanjhawala accident: Delhi BJP slams AAP for issuing 'politically motivated' statements

The Delhi BJP on Tuesday slammed the AAP for issuing ''politically motivated'' statements over the Kanjhawala accident case and said it should instead allow the police to do its work.

AAP leaders have also hit out at Lt Governor V K Saxena and Delhi Police over the incident, saying they were trying to protect one of the accused who was affiliated to the BJP.

A 20-year-old woman was killed in the early hours of the New Year after her scooter was hit by a car, which dragged her for 12 kilometres. Her body was found in outer Delhi's Kanjhawala. Five men who were allegedly in the car have been booked for culpable homicide among other sections. All five accused were sent to a three-day police custody on Monday. ''The way Aam Aadmi Party leaders are making politically motivated statements after the Sultanpuri (Kanjhawla) mishap is condemnable. It would be better if AAP lets Delhi Police impartially investigate this sensitive case,'' Delhi BJP working president Virendra Sachdeva said.

Regrettably, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal himself has spoken ''irresponsibly'' in this matter and has given freedom to his colleagues to speak in this sensitive matter which is not desired, he said.

The manner in which AAP leaders have been making personal comments against the Lt Governor of Delhi and a Deputy Commissioner of Police for two days is ''completely motivated'', Sachdeva said.

The AAP has demanded removal of both Saxena and the DCP of outer Delhi for alleged lapses in the Kanjhawala accident.

''The people of Delhi are well aware of all this and have themselves seen how in the last 48 hours, the Delhi Police has been promptly piecing together the links of the incident and is on the the verge of solving it,'' he said.

He claimed that the police officer was being targeted by AAP leaders because he was associated with the investigation into an assault on then Chief Secretary of Delhi in February 2018, at chief minister's residence.

