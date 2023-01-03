Left Menu

UK's Sunak promises long-term support to Ukraine after drone attacks

Reuters | Updated: 03-01-2023 21:12 IST | Created: 03-01-2023 21:12 IST
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has told Volodymyr Zelenskiy that the Ukrainian president can count on Britain for support over the long run following recent drone attacks, Sunak's office said on Tuesday.

"The leaders discussed the abhorrent drone attacks on Ukraine in recent days," the spokesperson said in a statement issued after the two leaders spoke earlier in the day.

"The Prime Minister said Ukraine could count on the UK to continue to support it for the long term, as demonstrated by the recent delivery of more than 1000 anti-air missiles."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

