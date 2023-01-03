HIGHLIGHTS AT 9.20 PM

Following are the top stories at 9.20 pm: Nation: DEL65 3RD LD RAJNATH India doesn't believe in war but has every capability to thwart challenges and protect its territory: Rajnath in Arunachal Boleng (Arunachal Pradesh): India does not believe in war but has every capability to face any challenge and protect its territory, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Tuesday, in a veiled message to China, three weeks after Indian Army thwarted a transgression bid by Chinese PLA in the Tawang sector. DEL89 DL-LDALL WOMAN-DRAGGED Kanjhawala case: Autopsy report indicates no injury suggestive of sexual assault, victim's friend who fled after accident gives statement New Delhi: Two days after Anjali Singh was hit and dragged by a car in outer Delhi on New Year, her friend who was riding pillion with her and fled after the accident recorded her statement with police on Tuesday, even as a preliminary postmortem report of the victim indicated ''no injury suggestive of sexual assault''.

DEL88 RJ-3RDLD PRESIDENT Constitution a living document, capable of incorporating changing aspirations of people: President Jaipur: Terming the Constitution a living document, President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday said it was fully capable of incorporating the changing hopes and aspirations of people.

DEL81 MOE-2NDLD PARIKSHA-CHARCHA PM Modi's 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' on January 27 New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with students, parents and teachers during his annual 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' on January 27, the Ministry of Education announced on Tuesday. DEL74 BJP-2NDLD EXECUTIVE BJP national executive meeting in Delhi on Jan 16-17; extension for Nadda as party prez likely New Delhi: The national executive of the BJP will meet here for two days on January 16-17 and is likely to endorse an extension in its national president J P Nadda's tenure, according to party sources on Tuesday.

DEL87 CONGRESS-4THLD YATRA Cong yatra enters UP, Priyanka calls Rahul 'warrior' who's not afraid of govt's might Ghaziabad (UP)/New Delhi: The Congress's Bharat Jodo Yatra resumed on Tuesday after a year-end break with a milling crowd and several leaders joining Rahul Gandhi, who was described by his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra as a ''warrior'' who is not afraid of the might of the government.

DEL86 PAK BORDER-PB-4TH LD INTRUDER Armed Pak intruder shot dead by BSF along Punjab border New Delhi/Chandigarh: An armed Pakistani intruder was shot dead by Border Security Force (BSF) personnel along the India-Pakistan international border in Punjab on Tuesday morning, officials said.

BOM20 MH-SCIENCE CONGRESS-LD QURAN-MANUSCRIPTS Gold ink Quran, ancient manuscripts preserved by RSS-inspired body on display at Science Congress Nagpur: A rare 16th Century copy of the Holy Quran written in gold ink preserved by a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh-inspired organisation is kept on display at the 108th Indian Science Congress which was inaugurated here in Maharashtra on Tuesday. By Charles Salve CAL19 BH-2ND LD NADDA ‘Jungle-Raj’ has returned to Bihar, law and order in a shambles: Nadda Patna: BJP president J P Nadda on Tuesday alleged that 'Jungle Raj' has returned to Bihar, alluding to the formation of the 'Mahagathbandhan' (Grand Alliance) government in the state around five months ago.

MDS12 KA-SUICIDE CASE-CONG K'taka bizman suicide case: Congress leaders demand arrest of BJP MLA, others named in FIR Bengaluru: Congress leaders on Tuesday demanded the arrest of Karnataka BJP MLA Arvind Limbavali and five others named in the FIR in connection with the alleged suicide of a businessman, and urged the state government to ensure justice to his family.

Legal: LGD22 SC- SAME SEX MARRIAGES SC to hear on Jan 6 pleas on transfer of petitions seeking recognition of same-sex marriages New Delhi: The Supreme Court will hear on January 6 the pleas seeking transfer to the apex court of the petitions pending before high courts for recognition of same-sex marriages.

Foreign: FGN23: CHINA-VIRUS-2NDLD MEASURES Beijing: Piqued by several countries, including India, clamping curbs on Chinese travellers amid the massive surge of COVID in the country, China on Tuesday said the restrictions are discriminatory and warned of reciprocal countermeasures.

FGN13: AUSTRIA-JAISHANKAR-CHINA Vienna: China did not observe agreements with India on border issues and that is why there is a ''tense situation'' between the two neighbours, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has pointed out as he explained how Beijing tried to ''unilaterally change LAC''.

FGN17: PAK-ENERGY Islamabad: Cash-strapped Pakistan on Tuesday announced early closure of markets and wedding halls as part of a raft of measures under the energy conservation plan as the government struggled to revive the economy.

