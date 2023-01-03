Biden plans to renominate stalled picks for federal posts on Tuesday -source
U.S. President Joe Biden plans as early as Tuesday to renominate his picks for a slate of federal posts including the Internal Revenue Service commissioner, Federal Aviation Administration administrator and ambassador to India, an official said.
The selections stalled in the Senate last year. The new Senate convenes Tuesday.
