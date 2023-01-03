Left Menu

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 03-01-2023 21:44 IST | Created: 03-01-2023 21:44 IST
Telangana BJP prez lampoons KCR's comments on expanding BRS
BJP president in Telangana Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Tuesday lampooned Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's comments on expanding his BRS in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh and other states.

Responding to Rao's comments at a meeting on Tuesday when some leaders from AP joined the BRS, Kumar alleged that Rao has ''destroyed'' Telangana in all sectors, adding how can he improve the things at the national level.

The Chief Minister has made the rich state of Telangana a debt-ridden one, he alleged.

Referring to Rao's comments that his party, if elected to power at the Centre, would bring Vizag Steel in AP back into public sector even if the NDA government at the Centre privatised it, Kumar said the Chief Minister should first reopen the Nizam Sugar factory and others in Telangana.

Rao has not fulfilled his promise to make a Dalit leader as Chief Minister in Telangana and the 'Dalit Bandhu' scheme has been extended to how many beneficiaries, asked Kumar, a Lok Sabha member.

Talking about Rao's attack on the Centre's 'Make in India' programme, Kumar said the country supplied COVID-19 vaccines to a number of countries. The Ramagundam fertiliser plant in Telangana has recently been revived by the Centre, he said.

He also asked whether 24x7 power supply as claimed by the state government is truly being supplied in Telangana.

Kumar also alleged Rao had ''abused'' Andhraites earlier for political benefit.

On Rao appointing a president for BRS in AP, Kumar said the BRS does not have a national president so far and how can a state unit president be announced.

Rao on Monday said the party's activities would gain momentum in several States after the 'Makara Sankranti' festival this month even as he announced implementation of free power supply to farmers and the flagship Dalit welfare scheme 'Dalit Bandhu' in the country if the party is elected to power.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

