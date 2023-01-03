Memorial for reformers Jyotiba and Savitri Phule will be built in Thane city: BJP leader
The OBC community should decide their political position by understanding who is in favour of quota and who is against it, he said.
A demand for the construction of a memorial in Thane city of Maharashtra for social reformer couple Savitri Phule and Jyotiba Phule was raised on Tuesday.
Speaking at a function to mark the birth anniversary of Savitri Phule, BJP MLC Niranjan Davkhare said he would follow up the demand with the state government and a memorial will be constructed soon. 'Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena' spokesperson Naresh Mhaske also underlined the need for the memorial on the occasion. Former Maharashtra minister Jitendra Awhad said if the OBC community stands united they can decide the next prime minister. ''The OBC community should decide their political position by understanding who is in favour of quota and who is against it,'' he said.
