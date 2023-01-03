Will not allow sale of jobs in Himachal: CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said on Tuesday the state government will ensure free and fair recruitment examinations for different posts.

''Sale of jobs would not be allowed in Himachal,'' he said, according to a statement. He was addressing the 'Jan Aabhar Rally' organised at the Zorawar Stadium in Dharamshala to thank the people of Kangra district for their mandate in favour of the Congress in the recent assembly elections.

The Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission, Hamirpur, had become a den of ''selling question papers'' under the BJP government, he alleged. ''Taking a bold decision, our government suspended the functioning of the commission.'' He reiterated that the 10 guarantees promised in the Congress manifesto during assembly elections would be implemented in a phased manner. The government will implement the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) in its first cabinet meeting. A decision to provide Rs 1,500 monthly assistance to women in 18 to 60 age group would also be taken soon, he added.

Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri took a jibe at BJP leaders saying it seems they were finding it difficult to digest the assembly poll defeat and were, therefore, issuing ''baseless statements''. He said the people of the state have rejected the so-called double engine government of the BJP.

''Jobs were on sale during the tenure of the previous BJP government whereas our government immediately suspended the working of HPSSC after coming to power,'' he said.

State Congress president and MP Pratibha Singh said the party organisation and the government would work in complete unison to ensure Himachal emerges as a model state in terms of development.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)