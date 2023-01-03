Those who broke society claim to unite country: UP Deputy CM on Bharat Jodo Yatra

Taking a dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak on Tuesday said those whose policies have “broken” the society and “promoted” casteism, regionalism and terrorism have now set out on uniting the country.

He said Gandhi could not even keep the people of Amethi connected with him or his allies in Uttar Pradesh and now boasts of connecting India.

“Those who are responsible for breaking India, whose policies have broken the society, those who promoted casteism, familyism, communalism, regionalism, terrorism and Naxalism, today they have set out on 'Bharat Jodo Yatra','' Pathak told newspersons.

''Those whose history has been of breaking India are talking about uniting India. Those who worked to weaken democracy are taking out a 'Bharat Jodo Yatra','' he added.

Pathak said the people of the country and Uttar Pradesh are continuously “rejecting” the Congress.

“That is why, the Congress is compelled to take out a symbolic yatra from a corner in the state,'' he said, referring to the Bharat Jodo Yatra which will cover only three of the 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh.

The Yatra entered Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday from the Loni border in Ghaziabad. It had started from Kanyakumari on September 7 and has since covered Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Haryana and Delhi in its first leg.

The Yatra will remain in Uttar Pradesh for two more days and will enter Haryana on Thursday evening.

Reacting to Pathak's criticism, Congress' media coordinator Anshu Awasthi said it is out of frustration over the public support for the Yatra that the BJP leader has been forced to issue such a statement.

''Rahul Gandhi is raising issues of public importance in the Yatra and the BJP is not able to give a satisfactory reply to it. This is the reason why the BJP leaders are issuing such ridiculous statements,'' Awasthi added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)