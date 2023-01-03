Left Menu

Hezbollah head says change to Al Aqsa status quo could explode the region

Reuters | Updated: 03-01-2023 23:22 IST | Created: 03-01-2023 23:22 IST
The leader of Lebanon's powerful armed Hezbollah movement, Hassan Nasrallah, said that any infringement of the decades-long status quo at the Al Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem could lead to an explosion in the region, not just inside Palestinian territories.

Nasrallah's comments followed a visit to the site revered by Muslims, but also Jews, earlier in the day by Israel's new far-right national security minister Itamar Ben-Gvir.

In an apparent effort to calm anger over the visit, an official in Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said the premier was fully committed to the status quo that allows only Muslim worship at the site.

