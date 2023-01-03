Allegation doesn't make a person guilty: Khattar on sexual harassment charge against minister

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday termed as ''absurd'' the allegations of sexual harassment against minister Sandeep Singh and said a person does not become guilty just because an accusation is levelled against him.

He said the police are investigating the matter and further action will be taken once the inquiry report comes.

On the other hand, the woman coach, who appeared before Chandigarh police's Special Investigation Team (SIT) here for a marathon eight hours to record her statement, spoke to reporters late in the evening. Asked what kind of pressure was being created as she alleged that she was getting phone calls from someone, the coach said she was being offered money to take back the complaint. '''How much money you want to backtrack... do not take your complaint back, but keep your mouth shut and go out of the country for 15 days or one month. After one month, you will be given Rs one crore for keeping your mouth shut and later as much money you want' -- I am getting such calls,'' she told reporters.

When asked about the caller's identity, her lawyer Deepanshu Bansal, who accompanied her, said all details have been shared with the SIT. The lawyer also said that whatever record was available with the coach has been given to police and that her mobile phone has also been seized as part of the probe. Sandeep Singh gave up the sports portfolio on Sunday, saying he had taken the step on moral grounds, and claimed that the charges levelled against him by the woman coach were baseless. However, he had not resigned from the BJP-led Haryana ministry. ''A woman sportsperson has levelled an absurd (anargal) allegation against the sports minister. But just levelling an allegation does not make a person guilty. The police probes the allegations. ''The Chandigarh police is investigating the matter and the Haryana Police too is gathering its report. We will take further action once the (inquiry) report comes,'' Khattar told reporters in Rajasthan's Sirohi where he had gone to attend an event of the Brahma Kumaris.

Khattar said being a sports minister, an issue might have been raised that an impartial inquiry is not taking place. Therefore, Singh will not remain a sports minister and he has been removed so that a proper and fair inquiry takes place, he said.

''Being a minister in the sports department, an issue might have been raised that an impartial inquiry is not taking place. Therefore, he will not remain a sports minister, he has been removed from there so that a proper and fair inquiry takes place,'' the chief minister said.

The Chandigarh police on Saturday registered an FIR against the 36-year-old BJP leader on charges of sexual harassment and wrongful confinement and set up a Special Investigation Team to probe the case.

The Haryana Director General of Police set up a committee after Singh lodged a complaint against the coach, claiming she had tarnished his image.

A 'khap panchayat' on Monday threatened to launch a big agitation if Singh is not sacked.

The woman coach, meanwhile, told reporters that she narrated everything to the Chandigarh police SIT in detail.

Commenting on Khattar's comments on the case, the coach said the chief minister rather than sacking his minister was making statements which may influence the investigation. ''Why Chandigarh police is not arresting the minister when he has also been booked under non-bailable IPC sections like 354 B?'' asked her lawyer.

He said while the complainant has been questioned on four occasions by the Chandigarh police, the minister has not even been summoned once so far.

He said the victim will also record her statement under Section 164 of The Code Of Criminal Procedure, 1973 (before a magistrate).

The coach said the incident took place in Chandigarh and said the way Haryana government was ''coming in support'' of its minister, there was no way she would appear before the Haryana DGP-constituted committee.

A women's organisation also demanded that the Haryana government should have initiated criminal proceedings against the minister.

All-India Democratic Women's Association vice president Jagmati Sangwan said guidelines under 'The Sexual Harassment of Women at Work Place (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013' or the POSH Act are clear, ''an FIR should be registered and criminal proceedings be initiated against the accused''.

''The matter involves a minister who has committed the alleged crime from a position of power. He has not resigned from his post and continues to exercise all the powers of a cabinet minister. He is in a position to influence the investigation,'' she said.

Sangwan said the committee constituted by the Haryana DGP was not going to serve any purpose.

