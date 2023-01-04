Republican hardliners block McCarthy for U.S. House speaker, more votes ahead

Republican Kevin McCarthy lost two votes for speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives on Tuesday, as hardline conservatives representing less than one-tenth of his party caucus rebelled against him, leaving the new Republican majority in turmoil. In an embarrassing beginning to what could prove to be a brutal showdown between hardliners and the overwhelming majority of House Republicans, McCarthy twice fell short of the 218-vote majority needed to succeed Democrat Nancy Pelosi as speaker. It was the first time in a century that the House failed to elect a speaker on the first vote.

Lawmakers moved on to a third ballot. McCarthy had served as the House minority leader and sought to become speaker, a position second in the line of succession to the U.S. presidency, only to draw strong opposition from his party's right flank. House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries outran McCarthy both times by 212 to 203 votes, as 19 Republicans opted for different candidates. A majority of those voting, not a plurality, is needed to determine a speaker.

In the second vote, popular conservative Representative Jim Jordan sought to rally support for California Republican McCarthy, only to find himself put forward as a nominee by McCarthy opponent Matt Gaetz of Florida. "We need to rally around him," Jordan had said in an impassioned speech on the House floor. "I think Kevin McCarthy's the right guy to lead us."

Jordan, 58, is a staunch ally of former President Donald Trump and a co-founder of the conservative House Freedom Caucus. A former college wrestler who represents a congressional district in Ohio, Jordan had been floated as a possible alternative candidate for speaker but instead supported McCarthy while preparing to oversee the House Judiciary Committee's investigation of the Justice Department and FBI under President Joe Biden.

It was a disconcerting start to the new majority for McCarthy and highlights the challenges Republicans could face over the next two years, heading into the 2024 presidential election. Their slim majority gives greater clout to a small group of hardliners, who want to focus on dealing defeat to Democrats and pushing various investigations. Republicans won a narrow 222-212 majority in November's midterm election, meaning that McCarthy - or any candidate for speaker - will need to unify a fractious caucus to win the gavel. Democrats hold a slim majority in the Senate.

CULTURE WARS McCarthy's hardline opponents are concerned that he is less deeply invested in the culture wars and partisan rivalries that have dominated the House - and even more so since Trump's White House years.

Before the vote, McCarthy tried to persuade the holdouts during a closed-door party meeting, vowing to stay in the race until he gets the necessary votes, but many participants emerged from the gathering undaunted. A protracted speaker election could undermine House Republican hopes of moving forward quickly on priorities including investigations of Biden's administration and family, as well as legislative priorities involving the economy, U.S. energy independence and border security.

A standoff would leave the House largely paralyzed and could force lawmakers to consider another candidate. In addition to Jordan, incoming Majority Leader Steve Scalise was seen as a possible candidate. It was not clear whether McCarthy, who has the support of a wide majority of his caucus, would have the support to overcome the hard-line opposition and win the speakership. He once before, in 2015, tried for the speakership and failed amid conservative opposition.

McCarthy has spent his adult life in politics - as a congressional staffer, then state legislator before being elected to the House in 2006. As speaker, McCarthy would be well placed to frustrate Biden's legislative ambitions. But any Republican speaker will have the tough task of managing a House Republican caucus moving ever rightward, with uncompromising tendencies and - at least among some lawmakers - close allegiances to Trump.

Tuesday's vote marked the first time in 100 years that a nominee has not succeeded to the House speakership on the first ballot. The record number of voting rounds to elect a House speaker is 133 over a two-month period in the 1850s. The Democrats picked Jeffries to serve as minority leader after Pelosi, the first woman to serve as speaker, announced that she would step down from her leadership role. She will remain in office as a representative.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)