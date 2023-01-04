Left Menu

CM Yogi to hold roadshow in Mumbai to attract investors ahead of UP Global Investors Summit

These roadshows, which are scheduled to take place in nine major cities across the country from January 5 to January 27, will begin in Mumbai, where Chief Minister Yogi will take part in a number of events that will be hosted on January 4 and January 5 in order to attract domestic investors.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (File photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
In an effort to draw domestic investors ahead of the Global Investors Summit, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will hold roadshows in Mumbai on January 4 and 5. According to the state government, these roadshows, which are scheduled to take place in nine major cities across the country from January 5 to January 27, will begin in Mumbai, where Chief Minister Yogi will take part in a number of events that will be hosted on January 4 and January 5 in order to attract domestic investors.

During these events, the Chief Minister will present a picture of the "emerging Uttar Pradesh". He will also meet the representatives of major industrial groups in the country and invite them to invest in UP. On January 4, CM Yogi will take a flight from Lucknow to Mumbai, where he will meet with migrants from Uttar Pradesh who are currently living in Maharashtra in the evening and inform them about the opportunities in new Uttar Pradesh.

CM Yogi will also meet with film artistes and producers to discuss the possibilities of the Uttar Pradesh Film City, which is currently being built. CM Yogi will also inform them about the Global Investors Summit, which will be held in February. The UP CM will also explain how UP has become a more desirable location for foreign investment in the nation and how investors from all over the world are eager to make investments in UP. On January 5, CM Yogi's tour will begin with meetings with bankers and people associated with the fintech sector. He will take part in the Mumbai roadshow following this. (ANI)

