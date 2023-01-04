Left Menu

India building a world order based on spirituality, morality: President Murmu

The President said that in this era of uncertainty, along with safeguarding its national interests, India is also playing the role of a harbinger of peace in the world.

ANI | Updated: 04-01-2023 08:17 IST | Created: 04-01-2023 08:17 IST
India building a world order based on spirituality, morality: President Murmu
President Droupadi Murmu in Mount Abu . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Highlighting the mutual connection between humanity and spirituality, President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday said India is active in building a world order based on spirituality and morality. President Murmu who is on a Rajasthan visit, on Tuesday, graced the launch of the National Campaign on 'RISE-Rising India through Spiritual Empowerment', organized by Brahma Kumaris at Mount Abu.

Addressing the gathering, the President said, "Spirituality is the guiding light which can show the right path to the entire humanity. Our country has to use both science and spirituality for world peace. Our aim is that India should become a knowledge superpower." She said knowledge should be used for sustainable development, social harmony, the upliftment of women and downtrodden sections, the proper use of the energy of the youth and the establishment of everlasting peace in the world.

The President said that in this era of uncertainty, along with safeguarding its national interests, India is also playing the role of a harbinger of peace in the world. "According to its culture and tradition, India is active in building a world order based on spirituality and morality," Murmu said.

President Murmu said that today the world is facing an existential threat due to climate change. "Conservation of the environment is also a kind of spiritual empowerment because a clean and healthy environment gives us peace. This interrelationship of environment and spirituality is not a new thing for us. We have been worshipping trees, mountains and rivers for centuries. To bring peace in our life, we must protect the environment," she emphasised.

She expressed confidence that the 'RISE' campaign would contribute in making India a leading nation by spiritually empowering its people and supporting the welfare of the entire humanity. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Samsung might launch Galaxy S23 smartphone with 256 GB base storage

Samsung might launch Galaxy S23 smartphone with 256 GB base storage

 United States
2
Sports News Roundup: Rallying-Driver and YouTube star Ken Block dies in snowmobile accident; Soccer-Speaking with referees is like talking to my microwave, says Liverpool's Klopp and more

Sports News Roundup: Rallying-Driver and YouTube star Ken Block dies in snow...

 Global
3
FOCUS-Startups spring from ashes of Big Tech purge

FOCUS-Startups spring from ashes of Big Tech purge

 Global
4
Researchers explore how cornea heals itself after injury gets altered by dry eye disease

Researchers explore how cornea heals itself after injury gets altered by dry...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

2023's Must-See Destinations: The Ultimate Travel Guide

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023