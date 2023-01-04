Left Menu

Assam CM attends Jungal Balahu Divas celebration in Nagaon

Assam Chief Minister Himanata Biswa Sarma on Tuesday attended the Jungal Balahu Divas celebration and the bhumipujan ceremony for the development of tourist facilities at the Jungal Balahu Rampart at Raha in Nagaon district.

ANI | Updated: 04-01-2023 08:18 IST | Created: 04-01-2023 08:18 IST
Assam Chief Minister Himanata Biswa Sarma (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Assam Chief Minister Himanata Biswa Sarma on Tuesday attended the Jungal Balahu Divas celebration and the bhumi pujan ceremony for the development of tourist facilities at the Jungal Balahu Rampart at Raha in Nagaon district. Addressing a public meeting on the occasion, the Chief Minister said the medieval era Tiwa ruler Jungal Balahu had made immense contributions towards the socio-economic and spiritual progress of not his community alone but also that of others inhabiting Assam. His reign can be termed one of the most glorious chapters of Tiwa community's history, the Chief Minister added.

It is also an important part of Assam's history, he stated. It is important the saga of the valour of a leader and ruler as great as Jungal Balahu should spread far and wide, the Chief Minister stated, adding it is with this aim in mind that the Government of Assam took the decision to develop the area in and around the Jungal Balahu Rampart as a tourist destination with facilities ranging from electric buggy vehicles, floating bridges over the water section, changghar, guest house, Tiwa museum, cycle track, conference hall, information centre and cafeteria, among others, at a cost of Rs 50 crore.

The funding for the same would come from National Bank for Agricultural Development's Infrastructure development assistance programme, the Chief Minister said. He further added that the government shall also take necessary measures to acquire or purchase additional 10 bighas of land around the tourist facility so that a park/garden depicting Tiwa culture and identity could be developed.

The Chief Minister also appealed to the members of the public to cooperate with the government in its endeavour to upgrade the connecting road towards Jungal Balahu Rampart into a two-lane road. He also asked the State's tourism department to look into the possibility of holding a "tourist fair" every year at the Jungal Balahu tourist centre and hosting Jungal Balahu Divas in association with the Tiwa socio-cultural organizations.

The Chief Minister also made an appeal to the Tiwa population to remain rooted to their and culture and identity and maintain a safe distance from the trend of religious conversion as has been seen in recent times. He said an ethnicity cannot thrive for long if it loses touch with its cultural roots. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

