Sudhakaran demands Kerala CM's apology for disrespecting Narayana Guru

Kerala Congress president K Sudhakaran demanded an apology from Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for allegedly disrespecting Narayana Guru. The alleged incident happened during the inauguration of the indoor stadium of SN College in Kannur. The controversy sparked during the recitation of a sloka praising Narayana Guru when the chief minister was purportedly sitting on the chair while all others were standing.

Sudhakaran asked CM Vijayan to apologise publically for allegedly behaving in a way that is "insulting to Narayana Guru." Sudhakaran said, "Everyone was respectfully standing when sloka is being recited." (ANI)

