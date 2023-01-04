RJD MLA's remark against Bihar CM unacceptable: Tejashwi

Taking strong exception to RJD MLA Sudhakar Singh's objectionable remarks against Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, party leader and Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav said the comment was ''unacceptable'' and tantamount to supporting the BJP.

The matter has been brought to the notice of RJD president Lalu Prasad, Yadav said.

Interacting with reporters on Monday, Singh, the former agriculture minister, compared Kumar to Shikhandi -- a eunuch character in Mahabharata -- and said he has no standing of his own.

''Making such comments against the person who is leading the Grand Alliance government in Bihar is simply supporting the BJP and its policies. Whatever he has said about the CM is highly objectionable,'' Yadav told reporters on Tuesday.

When asked whether the party would take disciplinary action against Singh, he said, ''The matter is serious. That is why it has been brought to the notice of the party supremo.'' Party leaders are advised to desist from making such statements, Yadav said.

Singh had demanded that Kumar who ''has done nothing great for the state'' immediately step down and offer the CM's post to Tejashwi Yadav.

''He (Kumar) will not be remembered at all. He is like Shikhandi, who has no standing of his own,'' the RJD MLA had said.

Singh had resigned as the state agriculture minister in October, after he rubbed Kumar the wrong way with his repeated outbursts against corruption in the department.

Leaders of the RJD and Kumar's JD(U) have already criticised Singh for the comments.

On BJP president J P Nadda's allegation that ''jungle raj'' has returned to Bihar, Yadav, said, ''Who knows Nadda in Bihar? They (BJP) have nothing else to say. People have already rejected the BJP in Bihar.''

