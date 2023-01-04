Amit Shah likely to reach Tripura on Wednesday as BJP preps for assembly polls

Left Menu

However, the reason behind the rescheduling of his arrival was not immediately known.Chief Minister Manik Saha accompanied by Information and Cultural Affairs Minister Sushanta Chowdhury visited Dharmanagar and Sabroom on Monday to check the preparations for the partys mega show ahead of the assembly elections, which would be due in February.As a part of the two Rath Jatras, several public meetings and rallies have been planned, party leaders said.BJP national president JP Nadda is scheduled to remain present on the concluding day of the programme on January 12.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is likely to arrive in Tripura on Wednesday night as the ruling BJP prepares for the assembly elections.

Shah was earlier scheduled to reach the state on Thursday, but his arrival was preponed, a senior official said.

''Shah will now reach the state around 10 pm on Wednesday by an Air Force plane,'' he said.

He will spend the night at the State Guest House amid tight security, the official said.

During the one-day visit, Shah will flag off two Rath Jatras of the BJP in the state. He is likely to travel first to North Tripura's Dharmanagar, around 190 km from state capital Agartala, to flag off the first one, party leaders said.

Later, he will be visiting South Tripura's Sabroom near the Bangladesh border to flag off the second Rath Jatra.

He is then scheduled to leave the state. However, the reason behind the rescheduling of his arrival was not immediately known.

Chief Minister Manik Saha accompanied by Information and Cultural Affairs Minister Sushanta Chowdhury visited Dharmanagar and Sabroom on Monday to check the preparations for the party's mega show ahead of the assembly elections, which would be due in February.

As a part of the two Rath Jatras, several public meetings and rallies have been planned, party leaders said.

BJP national president JP Nadda is scheduled to remain present on the concluding day of the programme on January 12.

