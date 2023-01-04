Left Menu

1st session of new Himachal Pradesh Assembly starts on stormy note, MLAs take oath

PTI | Dharamshala | Updated: 04-01-2023
The first session of the 14th Himachal Pradesh Assembly started on a stormy note as opposition members disrupted the proceedings, accusing the Congress government of having a ''vengeful attitude''.

Protem Speaker Chander Kumar administered oath to Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri, Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur, former deputy speaker Hans Raj and other newly elected MLAs.

Before oath-taking, Thakur alleged that the attitude of the Congress dispensation was vengeful and demanded it should immediately revoke the orders denotifying institutions opened by the previous BJP government.

The orders are illegal as the right to de-notify institutions rests with the cabinet which is yet to be formed, he claimed.

Intervening in the matter, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said the newly elected MLAs should be administered oaths first and then other issues could be discussed.

