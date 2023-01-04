Former Uttarakhand CM Harish Rawat sits on hour-long silent fast to support Haldwani protesters

Former Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Harish Rawat sat on an hour-long silent fast at his residence in Dehradun in support of the people of Banbhulpura of Haldwani. Stating that the matter was in front of the Honourable Supreme Court, he said, "We are praying to god for justice. We are hoping that nothing happens to the homes of people."

Harish Rawat further said that through the silent fast, he urges the Chief Minister of the state to intervene. "The Chief Minister is the guardian of the state. My silent fast for an hour is dedicated to the Chief Minister," he said.

Terming Uttarakhand to be a spiritual state, he said, "If 50,000-55,000 people which include children, pregnant women, old men and women are forced to vacate their homes and come out on roads, then it would be a very sad sight." While talking to ANI, on Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', he said, "Rahul Gandhi is working very hard. In the biting cold, he is out with lakhs of supporters on the roads. He is spreading the message of love and peace. I salute his efforts."

In Haldwani, a large number of people are protesting on the streets after the order of the High Court to remove the encroachment from the railway land. (ANI)

