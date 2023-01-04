Congress announces appointment of 100 block presidents in Rajasthan

The Congress' Rajasthan on Wednesday announced the appointment of 100 block presidents.

The list of new block presidents was released by the party's state unit chief Govind Singh Dotasara.

The block presidents have been appointed in Alwar, Banswara, Baran, Bharatpur, Barmer, Bundi, Chittorgarh, Dausa, Dholpur, Ganganagar, Jaisalmer, Jalore, Jhunjhunu, Jodhpur and Kota districts.

The Congress' Rajasthan in-charge Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa had said organisational appointments would be made soon during his recent visit to the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)