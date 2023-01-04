Left Menu

Congress announces appointment of 100 block presidents in Rajasthan

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 04-01-2023 14:09 IST | Created: 04-01-2023 14:09 IST
The Congress' Rajasthan on Wednesday announced the appointment of 100 block presidents.

The list of new block presidents was released by the party's state unit chief Govind Singh Dotasara.

The block presidents have been appointed in Alwar, Banswara, Baran, Bharatpur, Barmer, Bundi, Chittorgarh, Dausa, Dholpur, Ganganagar, Jaisalmer, Jalore, Jhunjhunu, Jodhpur and Kota districts.

The Congress' Rajasthan in-charge Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa had said organisational appointments would be made soon during his recent visit to the state.

