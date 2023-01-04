Left Menu

Ten aldermen nominated to MCD

The first municipal House after the high-stakes civic polls on December 4 is scheduled to take place on Friday when all newly elected councillors will take their oaths and the mayor and the deputy mayor elected.On Tuesday, the Delhi government issued a notification that 10 members had been nominated by Lt Governor VK Saxena.

Ten aldermen have been nominated to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi ahead of Friday's mayoral poll, an official notification said.

Aldermen refers to people who are experts in their fields. However, they do not have voting rights in the mayoral election. The first municipal House after the high-stakes civic polls on December 4 is scheduled to take place on Friday when all newly elected councillors will take their oaths and the mayor and the deputy mayor elected.

On Tuesday, the Delhi government issued a notification that 10 members had been nominated by Lt Governor VK Saxena. ''In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-clause (i) of clause (b) of sub-section (3) of section 3 of the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act, 1957 (66 of 1957), the Lt. Governor of the National Capital Territory of Delhi hereby nominates the following persons to be represented in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi for the period 2022-2027,'' the notification read.

This is the first time since 2012 that a unified municipal corporation will come into being.

The erstwhile unified Municipal Corporation of Delhi, set up in 1958, was trifurcated in 2012 before being reunified last May.

A fresh delimitation exercise was conducted, following which polls were held in December.

The AAP bagged 134 seats to emerge victorious, ending the BJP's 15-year rule in the civic body. The BJP won 104 wards to finish, while the Congress won nine seats in the 250-member House, which will convene for the first time since the December elections on Friday.

