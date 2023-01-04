Left Menu

Assam: Temporary Jamiat office, shops demolished

PTI | Nagaon | Updated: 04-01-2023 14:40 IST | Created: 04-01-2023 14:37 IST
Assam: Temporary Jamiat office, shops demolished
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Nagaon district administration on Wednesday demolished a temporary office of the local unit of the Jamiat-e-Ulema and some half-constructed shops, allegedly constructed on encroached land, a district official said.

The construction was allegedly done on the playground of Sonaighat Government School and the demolition was carried out after complaints from the school authorities, Circle Officer Ishan Kumar Singh told reporters.

The land was allegedly encroached by a local Jamiat office bearer Nurul Amin Choudhury who built a temporary office of the organisation and initiated the construction of around ten shops.

The school authorities had given a written complaint to the district authorities and after a detailed investigation of the land records, it was decided to carry out the demolition, Singh said.

A teacher, Mainul Haque Choudhury, said that the authorities had written to the administration as the children were unable to play because of the illegal construction in the playground There were several attempts to contact the Jamiat office-bearer, who locals claimed is the treasurer of the local unit, with reporters going to his house here but he refused to talk to the media.

Other Jamiat members too refused to comment on the demolition, stating they were awaiting details. A massive eviction drive was carried out on encroached land at Batadrava in Nagaon district last month affecting nearly 1,000 families.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Maha: Nilgai injured in attack by stray dogs dies

Maha: Nilgai injured in attack by stray dogs dies

 India
2
Samsung might launch Galaxy S23 smartphone with 256 GB base storage

Samsung might launch Galaxy S23 smartphone with 256 GB base storage

 United States
3
Sports News Roundup: Rallying-Driver and YouTube star Ken Block dies in snowmobile accident; Soccer-Speaking with referees is like talking to my microwave, says Liverpool's Klopp and more

Sports News Roundup: Rallying-Driver and YouTube star Ken Block dies in snow...

 Global
4
FOCUS-Startups spring from ashes of Big Tech purge

FOCUS-Startups spring from ashes of Big Tech purge

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

2023's Must-See Destinations: The Ultimate Travel Guide

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023