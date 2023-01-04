Assam: Temporary Jamiat office, shops demolished

The Nagaon district administration on Wednesday demolished a temporary office of the local unit of the Jamiat-e-Ulema and some half-constructed shops, allegedly constructed on encroached land, a district official said.

The construction was allegedly done on the playground of Sonaighat Government School and the demolition was carried out after complaints from the school authorities, Circle Officer Ishan Kumar Singh told reporters.

The land was allegedly encroached by a local Jamiat office bearer Nurul Amin Choudhury who built a temporary office of the organisation and initiated the construction of around ten shops.

The school authorities had given a written complaint to the district authorities and after a detailed investigation of the land records, it was decided to carry out the demolition, Singh said.

A teacher, Mainul Haque Choudhury, said that the authorities had written to the administration as the children were unable to play because of the illegal construction in the playground There were several attempts to contact the Jamiat office-bearer, who locals claimed is the treasurer of the local unit, with reporters going to his house here but he refused to talk to the media.

Other Jamiat members too refused to comment on the demolition, stating they were awaiting details. A massive eviction drive was carried out on encroached land at Batadrava in Nagaon district last month affecting nearly 1,000 families.

