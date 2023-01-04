TN Congress MLA, son of EVKS Elangovan, dead
Congress MLA from Erode East constituency in Tamil Nadu and son of former Union minister E V K S Elangovan, E Thirumahan Everaa, died on Wednesday following illness, the party said. Everaa died following illness, he added.All of 46, his demise is an irreparable loss to the Congress, Alagiri said.PMK founder Dr S Ramadoss also condoled Everaas death.
- Country:
- India
Congress MLA from Erode East constituency in Tamil Nadu and son of former Union minister E V K S Elangovan, E Thirumahan Everaa, died on Wednesday following illness, the party said. He was 46.
The MLA is the great-grandson of rational leader E V Ramasamy 'Periyar.' The legislator is survived by his wife and a daughter.
TNCC President K S Alagiri condoled his party colleague's death and expressed his sympathies with Elangovan, a former chief of the Congress' state unit.
In a condolence message, Alagiri expressed shock and anguish over Everaa's demise and hailed him as a progressive youngster. Everaa died following illness, he added.
''All of 46, his demise is an irreparable loss to the Congress,'' Alagiri said.
PMK founder Dr S Ramadoss also condoled Everaa's death.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
'Misogynistic goons need new speechwriter': Smriti Irani hits back after Congress leader's 'latke-jhatke' barb
'Discussions held on upcoming Bengal panchayat poll strategy': Union MoS Nisith Pramaik after BJP meeting
Congress leader says Messi was born in Assam, deletes tweet after getting brutally trolled
Congress' Sultanpur city president killed in road accident
U.S. Congress to advance $1.7 trillion govt funding bill