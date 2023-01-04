Bommai, other BJP leaders shiver like puppy in front of PM Modi, says Siddaramaiah; Karnataka CM hits back

Senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah has said that Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai and other BJP leaders shiver like "puppy" in front of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a remark that has stoked controversy. "Basavaraj Bommai, you are all like puppies in front of Narendra Modi. You all shiver in front of him. There was an interim recommendation to give Rs 5495 crore to Karnataka state as a special allowance in the 15th Pay Commission. But our finance minister Nirmala Sitaraman wrote that she could not give such amount," Siddaramaiah said.

The former chief minister made the remark while addressing party workers here on Tuesday. Reacting to Siddaramaiah's comment, Chief Minister Bommai said that he will take his remark in a positive manner and pointed out that dog is a faithful animal and he is also serving the people of Karnataka faithfully.

"This reflects his nature. I am not going to react to it. Dog is known for its faithfulness I'm also faithfully serving the people of Karnataka. So even if they call me a dog, I will take the positive from it and will work for the people. I will not divide society like they have been doing. Let them discuss in next session in January and February instead of giving such statements," Bommai said. (ANI)

