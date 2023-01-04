Left Menu

Bommai, other BJP leaders shiver like puppy in front of PM Modi, says Siddaramaiah; Karnataka CM hits back

Reacting to Siddaramaiah's comment, Chief Minister Bommai said that he will take his remark in a positive manner and pointed out that dog is a faithful animal and he is also serving the people of Karnataka faithfully.

ANI | Updated: 04-01-2023 14:54 IST | Created: 04-01-2023 14:54 IST
Bommai, other BJP leaders shiver like puppy in front of PM Modi, says Siddaramaiah; Karnataka CM hits back
Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah has said that Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai and other BJP leaders shiver like "puppy" in front of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a remark that has stoked controversy. "Basavaraj Bommai, you are all like puppies in front of Narendra Modi. You all shiver in front of him. There was an interim recommendation to give Rs 5495 crore to Karnataka state as a special allowance in the 15th Pay Commission. But our finance minister Nirmala Sitaraman wrote that she could not give such amount," Siddaramaiah said.

The former chief minister made the remark while addressing party workers here on Tuesday. Reacting to Siddaramaiah's comment, Chief Minister Bommai said that he will take his remark in a positive manner and pointed out that dog is a faithful animal and he is also serving the people of Karnataka faithfully.

"This reflects his nature. I am not going to react to it. Dog is known for its faithfulness I'm also faithfully serving the people of Karnataka. So even if they call me a dog, I will take the positive from it and will work for the people. I will not divide society like they have been doing. Let them discuss in next session in January and February instead of giving such statements," Bommai said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Maha: Nilgai injured in attack by stray dogs dies

Maha: Nilgai injured in attack by stray dogs dies

 India
2
Samsung might launch Galaxy S23 smartphone with 256 GB base storage

Samsung might launch Galaxy S23 smartphone with 256 GB base storage

 United States
3
Sports News Roundup: Rallying-Driver and YouTube star Ken Block dies in snowmobile accident; Soccer-Speaking with referees is like talking to my microwave, says Liverpool's Klopp and more

Sports News Roundup: Rallying-Driver and YouTube star Ken Block dies in snow...

 Global
4
FOCUS-Startups spring from ashes of Big Tech purge

FOCUS-Startups spring from ashes of Big Tech purge

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

2023's Must-See Destinations: The Ultimate Travel Guide

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023