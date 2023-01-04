AAP announces major reshuffle in party's Gujarat unit

In a major reshuffle in the party's Gujarat unit, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday appointed Gopal Italia as the national joint secretary. According to the official statement of the party, Gopal Italia who was the state president of Gujarat AAP has been made the national joint secretary.

Italia will also be a co-in charge of AAP in Maharashtra. Isudan Gadhvi, the CM face of the party in the latest state assembly elections, has been appointed as the state president of the party.

Apart from the President, the Aam Aadmi Party has divided Gujarat organizationally into six zones with separate working presidents for each zone. After winning five seats in Gujarat, the AAP got the status of a 'national party'.

On December 8, AAP national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that his 10-year-old party has become a "national party" after it got almost 13 per cent votes in the Gujarat Assembly elections. "Today, the AAP has become a national party. Results of the Gujarat election have come and the party has become a national party. 10 years ago AAP was a small party, now it has governments in two states and has become a national party," Delhi CM said on December 8 after the results of Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections were announced.

The party earlier in December appointed its senior leader and Rajya Sabha member Sandeep Pathak as the National General Secretary Organisation (Rashtriya Sangathan Mahamantri) in view of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in 2024. According to an official statement, Pathak will also be a Permanent Invitee to the Political Affairs Committee (PAC) of the party.

Pathak was the election in-charge of the party during the assembly elections in Punjab and Gujarat. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)