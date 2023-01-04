AAP accuses 10 aldermen nominated to MCD of being BJP workers

Left Menu

The AAP on Wednesday accused the 10 aldermen nominated to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi ahead of Fridays mayoral poll of being BJP workers and alleged that the civic body sent their names directly to the Lt Governor without keeping the city government in the loop.AAP MLA Atishi said in a press conference that the Delhi government was bypassed in the way the names were sent to the Lt Governor.The due process is that the government sends the names to the Lt Governor, she said.Aldermen refers to people who are experts in their fields.

The AAP on Wednesday accused the 10 aldermen nominated to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi ahead of Friday's mayoral poll of being BJP workers and alleged that the civic body sent their names directly to the Lt Governor without keeping the city government in the loop.

AAP MLA Atishi said in a press conference that the Delhi government was bypassed in the way the names were sent to the Lt Governor.

The due process is that the government sends the names to the Lt Governor, she said.

Aldermen refers to people who are experts in their fields. However, they do not have voting rights in the mayoral election. ''I urge the BJP to stop these dirty tricks. All the 10 aldermen are BJP workers. This is an attempt to stop the work of the MCD (Municipal Corporation of Delhi). These aldermen will be part of different committees and impede the work of the civic body. ''The BJP should respect the people's mandate of giving AAP the chance to run the MCD. Please respect Delhi's decisions,'' Atishi said. The first municipal House after the high-stakes civic polls on December 4 is scheduled to take place on Friday when all newly elected councillors will take their oaths and the mayor and the deputy mayor elected.

On Tuesday, the Delhi government issued a notification that 10 members had been nominated as aldermen by Lt Governor VK Saxena.

