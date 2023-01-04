BJP to strengthen party organisation, remain vocal against Odisha govt’s misrule: Pradhan

Union minister and senior BJP leader Dharmendra Pradhan said the saffron camp would focus on strengthening its booth-level organisation in Odisha and voice against "misrule" of the BJD government in the state in a bid to oust the Naveen Patnaik-led dispensation from power in the 2024 assembly elections. Describing 2023 as a "crucial year" for the BJP, Pradhan, considered as the saffron camp's face in the eastern state, said party workers will reach out to the people across the state to convey messages of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and party president JP Nadda. The union education minister said that the BJP is "well prepared" to contest early elections in the state. "The BJP has a two-point programme in focus. The first one is about strengthening the party's organisation at all the 37,000 booths across the state and the second is to remain vocal against the misrule of the BJD government," Pradhan said on Tuesday on the sidelines of a programme. He also said PM Modi and Shah will visit Odisha as part of the BJP's Lok Sabha 'Pravas' initiative.

