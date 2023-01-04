Harish Rawat holds silent protest over anti-encroachment drive in Haldwani

Former Uttarakhand chief minister Harish Rawat held a silent protest on Wednesday in support of residents of Banbhoolpura area in Haldwani agitating against the removal of encroachments from railway land in compliance with a high court order.

The protesters said the removal of encroachments will render them homeless and jeopardize the future of their school-going children.

Expressing solidarity with the agitators, Rawat held a silent protest at his residence. A banner hanging behind Rawat read, ''Bulldozers are no solution to the problems of the people of Banbhoolpura. Chief Minister, please save roofs of people from being pulled down.'' The High Court had on December 20 ordered the removal of encroachments from railway land in the Banbhoolpura area of Haldwani by issuing a one-week advance notice. The opposition Congress has extended support to the residents with senior leader Salman Khurshid moving the Supreme Court against the high court's order. The apex court is to hear the matter on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Nainital District Magistrate D S Garbyal said preparations are being made to remove the encroachments in compliance with the high court's order. ''It is the high court's order. It has to be followed,'' he said.

