Putin wants to destroy Ukraine, Germany's Baerbock says, urging more weapons
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Wednesday that the European Union had tried everything to stop the war in Ukraine but that Russia's President Vladimir Putin had nothing on his mind but to destroy the neighbouring country.
Speaking at a conference in Portugal's capital Lisbon, Baerbock said Putin's stance was the reason why it was "important to keep up the delivery of weapons so Ukraine can defend itself and protect people's lives".
