"BJP is benefitted when innocent people are killed in Kashmir", alleges Mehbooba Mufti after Rajouri killing

Days after six civilians were killed by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri, People's Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday accused the BJP of running a "narrative against minorities" in the country, and claimed that the party is "benefitted" when innocent lives are lost in the valley.

ANI | Updated: 04-01-2023 17:17 IST | Created: 04-01-2023 17:17 IST
PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti (Photo:ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Days after six civilians were killed by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri, People's Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday accused the BJP of running a "narrative against minorities" in the country, and claimed that the party is "benefitted" when innocent lives are lost in the valley. The PDP chief also accused the BJP of demonising the Kashmiris and making the "bad" condition of the Union Territory to "worse".

"The BJP is benefitted when innocent people are killed in Kashmir as they run a narrative against minorities in the country and demonise Kashmiris. There is no accountability to the question of why did this incident happen?" Mufti said while addressing a press conference here today. Citing the killings outside the Army camp that took place on December 16 last year in Rajouri, Mufti sought the report of the inquiry.

"People in the area informed that they had informed about the terrorist activities. In Rajouri too people complained that Army was responsible for it. Army said they will conduct an inquiry, where is the report? The situation of J-K presently is very bad. The BJP is bent on making it worse," she said. "Ladakh is also our part if people there can get some relief it is good. They did not form any committee for the abrogation of Article 370 then why there is a drama of High-powered committee formation in Ladakh," Mufti added.

Earlier on Tuesday, several Kashmiri Pandit migrant employees carried out a candle march on Tuesday against the killing of six civilians by terrorists in Rajouri. A large crowd gathered in Dhangri village to attend the last rites of the deceased victims.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) team also reached Rajouri's Upper Dhangri village for investigating the case. Incidentally, four civilians, including a father-son duo, were gunned down by terrorists who barged into their homes in Dhangri village on Sunday night.

Hours later an improvised explosive device (IED) went off around 9 am on Monday at the house of one of the victims. The blast killed two minors and injured 12. Following both the attacks, on Monday evening, the Medical Superintendent of GMC Association, Rajouri said, "Six people are dead and 12 are under treatment in Rajouri in three Government Medical Colleges, Jammu."

These separate attacks are the third such incidents of civilian killings in Rajouri district in the past two weeks after two people were killed outside an Army camp on December 16. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

