Sonia Gandhi admitted to Ganga Ram Hospital with viral infection
Mrs. Gandhi has been admitted for observation and treatment of a viral respiratory infection, said Dr Ajay Swaroop, chairman of the hospitals board of management.The sources said Sonia Gandhi has been unwell since Tuesday which is why Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra returned to Delhi after walking seven kilometres in the Bharat Jodo Yatra that entered Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday evening.The Congresss Bharat Jodo Yatra resumed its journey at 6 am on Wednesday after halting for the night at Mavikalan in Uttar Pradeshs Baghpat.Priyanka Gandhi did not, however, join Rahul Gandhi at the yatras resumption.
Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital here on Wednesday for treatment of viral respiratory infection.
Sonia Gandhi's daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra accompanied her to the hospital in the morning, sources said.
The hospital issued a health bulletin later.
''Mrs. Sonia Gandhi, Chairperson, UPA has been admitted to our hospital today. She has been admitted in Department of Chest Medicine under the care of Dr. Arup Basu and his team. Mrs. Gandhi has been admitted for observation and treatment of a viral respiratory infection,'' said Dr Ajay Swaroop, chairman of the hospital's board of management.
The sources said Sonia Gandhi has been unwell since Tuesday which is why Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra returned to Delhi after walking seven kilometres in the Bharat Jodo Yatra that entered Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday evening.
The Congress's Bharat Jodo Yatra resumed its journey at 6 am on Wednesday after halting for the night at Mavikalan in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat.
Priyanka Gandhi did not, however, join Rahul Gandhi at the yatra's resumption.
